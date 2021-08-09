2 men killed inside Birmingham home identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men that were discovered inside a Birmingham home shot dead have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to BPD, the incident took place in the 1000 block of 42nd Place North on August 5. Officers arrived on the scene and made entry inside of the residence where they discovered a man victim lying unresponsive in a hallway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers continued to search the residence where they discovered a second man victim lying unresponsive in the kitchen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Ellis Lewis Embry, 66, and Timothy Lashawn Erby, 49, were identified as the two men who were shot during the August 5 shooting. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.