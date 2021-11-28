2 men dead after arguing, shooting each other in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men died Sunday afternoon following an argument and shootout in Bessemer.

Police were alerted of a shooting around 3:40 p.m. in the 800 block of 22nd Street North. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the men’s identities, but said that they were 62 years old and 60 years old respectively.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department said that the two were in an argument before both of them pulled guns on each other and started shooting.