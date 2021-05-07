2 men charged with murdering Tuscaloosa teen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged with capitol murder in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Jashon Griffin, 22, and Johnneius Wilson, 17, have both have been charged with capitol murder and attempted murder for the death of Xzorian Gray.

Gray, passed away after being taken to the hospital once authorities discovered him suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway around 11 p.m.

Wilson was currently out on bond for a previous murder charge back in March 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.