2 men charged with attempted murder months after near-fatal Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a shooting that left a man critically injured in Tuscaloosa back in June, three people have now been charged with attempted murder.

On June 24, a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Maxwell Road in an area near Hwy. 69 South. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but recovered. In the days following the shooting, 18-year-old Terrain Miles of Sawyerville was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On Monday, Tywone Williams and Carlos Allen, both 18 years old and from Greensboro, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“The investigation found that the suspects had intentionally sought the victim out in Tuscaloosa County in order to make the attempt on his life,” a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit stated.