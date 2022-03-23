BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has identified two men as suspects in a shooting earlier this week that injured a woman in front of her children.

Quazion London (left) and Deangelo Marable (right) are facing charges of attempted murder after a woman was shot in the upper and lower torso while walking to her car at the Villa Glen Apartments in the 900 block of Division Street Monday morning. The woman’s children were with her at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. Authorities said Monday they believed the suspects knew the woman previously.

London, 34, was arrested on Monday but was later released after posting his $60,000 bond. He had been out on bond for a previous crime, according to Bessemer PD.

Marable, 20, has yet to be located and is currently wanted for the attempted murder of the woman.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact Bessemer PD at 205-425-2411.