TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were arrested on Friday on child sex abuse charges and are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy, Michael Martin, 57, was charged with one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12. Eric Engelbert, 43, was charged with two counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 and 1st degree sodomy.

Both men are being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

If you have been a victim of either of these two, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.