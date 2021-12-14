2 men arrested in Vestavia Hills church shooting that injured 18-year-old missionary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting at a Vestavia Hills church earlier this month.

Courtney Lee Knight, 18, and Cornelius Omar-James Knight, 22, were taken into custody Tuesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Courtney Knight is accused of entering the Church of Latter-day Saints and firing several gunshots after playing basketball with some of those at the church in the gymnasium on Dec. 3, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Only one person sustained injuries and was later identified as Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, who was shot several times and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. Detectives say Fauber’s condition is “improving” and he is expected to recover.

Courtney Knight has been charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $60,000 bond. Cornelius Omar-James Knight has been charged with hindering prosecution and is being held on $15,000 bond.