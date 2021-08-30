2 men arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called the area of 5th Ave and 30th Place East in the University Manor neighborhood on reports of a shooting around midnight on August 21. Upon arrival, officers found Larry Deashean Cameron, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, authorities arrested two men in connection to Cameron’s death.

23-year-old Tobias Nickerson and 19-year-old Calvin Woods Jr. have been charged with murder and attempted murder. Woods also had several other outstanding warrants for previous cases of shooting into an unoccupied building.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to called the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

The investigation is ongoing.