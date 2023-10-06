BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reported Friday that detectives have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened earlier this year.

Snir Lalum, 44, of Vestavia Hills, was shot and killed Aug. 24, at 115 Walter Davis Drive. According to BPD, he was found dead in a warehouse bay. Lalum was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

The suspects were later identified as Sebastian Ross II, 24, of Hoover, who was arrested Aug. 25, and Jaquies Hoffman, 20, of Tallassee, who was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Wednesday.

Both suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.