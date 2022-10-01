HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning.

According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they appeared to have been shot.

Both victims, unidentified at this time, were pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire personnel.

Police said the shooting victims appear to have been specifically targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information is made available.