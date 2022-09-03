BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Officers found two males in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The passenger was declared dead on the scene and the driver was transported to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries where they were pronounced dead.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-257-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

