JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours.

According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly armed. The officer was able to disarm the suspect, but they both fled into the woods near the Eagle Circle subdivision. Additional patrol officers and other police personnel responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

The first suspect was captured just before 10 p.m. after a foot chase and the second was captured just before 3 a.m. The suspects have been identified as Dereck Zamzow, 22 and Noah Oates, 20.

The vehicle the suspects were originally in was identified as a stolen company vehicle from Haleyville. The suspects painted over the company decals and when they ran out of gas in Jasper, they were waiting until nightfall to steal another vehicle. During the chase, both men broke into at least one garage and took clothing before running back into the woods.

The gun was identified as being stolen from Kansas. Both men are being held in Jasper City Jail, but will be transferred to Walker County Jail once felony warrants are issued.