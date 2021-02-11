2 teens shot in Center Point; no arrests made

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has launched an investigation after two teenagers were shot in Center Point Thursday evening.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the intersection of 6th Street Northwest and 15th Court Northwest around 8 p.m. Once on the scene, authorities discovered a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

After JCSO arrived at the first scene, they were notified that another juvenile, a 15-year-old, had arrived at St. Vincent’s East with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown at this time as well. Authorities believe the teens were shot at the same location in Center Point.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department are working to identify the responsible party and determine the motive in the shootings, Sgt. Joni Money told CBS 42. No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is a developing story.

Editor’s note: Investigators initially believed the shootings were separate incidents but later stated that they took place at the same location. This article has been updated accordingly.