JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured during an arrest Saturday morning.

According to JCSO Lt. Joni Money, deputies responded to Old Springville Road near Eagle Drive at about 7:30 a.m. on reports of a person who was throwing objects at vehicles. A deputy at the scene approached a man matching the description given by the victims.

The suspect, 29-year-old Vincent Kimbrough, then allegedly charged and assaulted the deputy. Additional deputies arrived on the scene and helped with taking Kimbrough into custody. Medical personnel evaluated all deputies at the scene. Two deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being released.

Kimbrough was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Kimbrough has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. His total bond has been set at $48,000.