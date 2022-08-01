BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two inmates being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Stephen Smith and Lee Clemon Hardy, both age 65, were found unresponsive in the prison infirmary where they were receiving care for a “significant natural disease.” Both deaths are believed to be of natural causes.

Smith was serving a life sentence at Donaldson for a 1986 murder conviction out of Cullman County, and Hardy was serving a 20 year sentence for a 2003 robbery conviction out of Calhoun County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.