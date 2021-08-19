2 inmates convicted of murder in fatal stabbing at Bibb County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two inmates were convicted of murder of a killing that took place at Bibb County Jail nearly four years ago.

This week, a jury found Roderick Delaune, 28, guilty of murder Cedric Robinson after deliberating for three hours on the case. Just before his trial was supposed to begin this week, Dominique Covin, 41, pleaded guilty to murder.

Robinson was ambushed and stabbed to death in September 2017 while jailed in Bibb County alongside Covin and Delaune.

As part of his plea deal, Covin was sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Delaune will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation and report.

