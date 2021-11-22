2 injured, including suspect, in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were injured, including the suspect, in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Avenue V.

Birmingham Police said officers arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. to find one man and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to a local hospital for immediate treatment.

The man who was shot, currently unidentified, was later taken into custody in connection with the shooting and is awaiting formal charges. Police continue to investigate at this time and said there is no known motive for the shooting.

Police said the female’s injuries are life-threatening.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.