2 injured, including off-duty officer, in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two people, including an off-duty officer, were injured in a shooting overnight.

According to BPD, the shooting happened at The Quest Club on 24th Street South around 3 a.m. Staff told the off-duty officer that a person had a gun inside the club. When the off-duty officer approached the person a struggle broke out. The officer was shot in the foot and the other person involved was also injured during the altercation.

The condition of the officer or person involved is unknown at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate. CBS 42 will update this story as more information is made available.