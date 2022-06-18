BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old.

Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. The teen sustained injuries considered to be life threatening, but is now stable. The other victims injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.