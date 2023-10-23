TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured over the weekend.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 3100 block of 21st Street Saturday on reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. A 14-year-old and 45-year-old were located suffering from gunshot wounds. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the 45-year-old’s injuries are considered serious.

Anyone with information, can contact the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8692.