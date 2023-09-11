BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting outside of a Birmingham nightclub Monday morning sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a call of two people shot in the 400 Block of 2nd Avenue North at 3:02 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. A woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound was also found inside a crashed vehicle.

BPD said their preliminary investigation suggests gunfire was exchanged, resulting in two people being struck by gunfire. The male victim was standing outside of the Playhouse Nightclub and the female victim was traveling in her vehicle on the roadway.

According to BPD, the female victim was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition and the male victim was driven to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

As of Monday, no suspects were in custody. The shooting is under further investigation.