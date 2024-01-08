BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two injured Monday afternoon.

Sgt. LaQuitta Wade with BPD said dispatchers received calls of a person grazed by gunfire in the 1100 block of Huffman Road at 1:33 p.m. Police later learned a second victim was transported to a Birmingham Fire Station by private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service stated the victims were both young males. No one is in custody at this time.

