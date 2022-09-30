BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police said a second man has grazed in the shooting and taken to UAB Hospital by private vehicle.

No one is in custody at this time.