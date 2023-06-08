JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a shooting that left two injured Thursday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the intersection of 11th Street and 5th Avenue at around 4 p.m. According to public information officer Joni Money, one of the victims is a female who received “superficial wounds.” The second victim was a male whose condition is unknown at the time.

Money also stated that a “deputy was involved but not shot” and that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will be taking over the investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.