HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two people injured Wednesday night.

HPD stated that 911 dispatchers received reports of a person shot in the 400 block of Knight Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. First responders arrived and located a male shot in the hand. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An ALEA trooper then located a vehicle on I-59 North near 20th Street Ensley, where the male stated he was shot. A female driver was inside the car and was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting. HPD urges anyone with information to call detectives at 205-491-3523.