2 injured in east Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting on the east side of town that left two people injured Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the BPD, officers with the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of 3rd Avenue North. Around the same time, an alert from ShotSpotter came in about 12 rounds being fired in that area.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that two victims were transported by private vehicles to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

