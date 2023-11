BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after two people were shot Monday night in Center Point.

According to Lt. Money with JCSO, two people were shot in the 1900 block of Bond Circle in Center Point at around 4:50 p.m. Both patients were transported to a local hospital and are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

