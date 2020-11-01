2 hurt, suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports an officer involved shooting investigation is underway.

Police tell us just before 1:00 Saturday morning, an east precinct officer was stopped at a

traffic light on Parkway East, when a vehicle pulled beside the patrol vehicle.

Birmingham Police say the suspect in the vehicle began firing shots at the officer —- and opened fire into the patrol vehicle. The officer is not hurt. A pursuit ensued, during which the suspect began firing shots at the officers, according to police.

The pursuit ended on Arkadelphia road when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. Officers tell us the suspect began firing shots at people in another vehicle, injuring a man and woman. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim is seriously hurt. The suspect then became involved in a short standoff.

Birmingham Police say during the standoff, the suspect stole a Jefferson county sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and drove away. The suspect’s vehicle was stopped on John Hawkins parkway, and was arrested.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

During this incident, officers did discharged their firearms, according to police.