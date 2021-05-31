2 hospitalized in shooting near Western Hills Mall

Crime

Memorial Day
May 31 2021 12:00 am

FAIRIFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized after they were shot in a parking lot near the Western Hills Mall in Fairfield on Monday.

According to authorities, a deputy was sitting near the Western Hills Mall when he heard shots fired. He saw a small SUV take off, before he could follow it, he noticed a small car jump the curve and come to rest near a tree on the 7200 block of Aaron Aranov Drive.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the victims were a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

Two people inside the car were shot and transported to a local hospital. The 26-year-old man did suffer life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

