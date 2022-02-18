JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that hospitalized two men early Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 7 a.m. Friday on Eumar Court Northwest in an unincorporated part of Jefferson County.

JCSO said a man and a woman were involved in the shooting before the suspect fled the scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

