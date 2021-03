BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting in Birmingham Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of shooting on Alameda Avenue Southwest just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police report the two men were being shot at by an unknown suspect. The men fired shots back and were hit.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.