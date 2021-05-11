2 hospitalized after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals have been hospitalized following a shooting that took place Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Birmingham Police Department responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street SW on reports of multiple shots fired in the area and a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 2 people struck by gunfire.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals. One of the victims injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The extent of the other victim’s injuries are unknown.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.