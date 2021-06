TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently on scene of a shooting at a motel in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning police received reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

Two men have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with related injuries. No further information has become available at this time.

