2 Gadsden women charged with smoking marijuana, cocaine while pregnant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women, one of whom tested positive for cocaine while four months pregnant, have been charged with chemical endangerment of children.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Brittany Pickard’s newborn child tested positive for marijuana while Amanda Clark, 31, tested positive for cocaine while she was pregnant. Pickard reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana during her pregnancy while Clark admitted to smoking cocaine during her pregnancy, police report.

The Department of Human Resources has placed Pickard’s child, as well as Clark’s two children, into a safety plan.

As of Wednesday, Clark is in jail while Pickard has been released.