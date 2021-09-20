2 Gadsden women charged after children test positive for marijuana, opiates & other drugs

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama mothers have been arrested for exposing their children to a numerous amount of drugs.

Samantha Anita Ellis, 41, turned herself into authorities after she tested positive for marijuana while giving birth in July. Her newborn baby did test positive for marijuana and have been placed in Department of Human Resources care.

Khodejah Yuanta Thomas, 27, was arrested following a report she overdosed at her residence last week. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 3-month-old child in the residence. Thomas and her baby were both drug tested when transported to a local hospital.

Thomas tested positive for cocaine, codeine, morphine, heroin, hydrocodone, and oxycodone. Her 3-month-old baby did test positive for cocaine, benzoylecgonine, codeine, morphine, and heroin and have been placed in Department of Human Resources care.

Both women are being held on a $10,000 bond in Etowah County.