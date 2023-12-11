JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot and killed inside a crashed vehicle in Jefferson County Monday night.

Lt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said crash report calls came in around 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Chickasaw Drive in Forestdale. Both victims were male, one of whom was described as a juvenile.

No further information is available as the JCSO continues to investigate the scene.

