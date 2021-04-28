2 former Chick-Fil-A employees indicted on fraud charges

FILE – This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base. But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans. The Atlanta-based company said Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, that starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Two former Birmingham Chick-Fil-A employees were indicted by a federal grand jury to defraud their former employer.

According to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Agent Patrick M. Davis., Larry James Black of Center Point, who was the former Director of Hospitality at the Chick-Fil-A location in Five Points, and Joshua Daniel Powell of Moody, who was a former manager at the location, are accused of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They are accused of diverting funds from customers worth hundreds of thousands of dollars between April 2018 and January 2020 using fraudulent emails and payment accounts.

If convicted, Black and Powell face a maximum of 20 years in prison on wire fraud charges.