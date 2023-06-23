BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two former Alabama security officers were arrested and charged with allegedly bringing in drugs to the prisons they were working in.

Lindsey Crystal Poer, a Correctional Security Officer trainee at St. Clair Correctional Facility, was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of marijuana. Poer was allegedly found in possession of oxycodone, lorazepam, diazpam and tobacco products.

Henry Guice, a correctional officer at Staton Correctional Facility, was charged with trafficking a controlled Substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband and use of position for personal gain. Guice allegedly had 145.8 gross grams of “a crystal like substance” in his possession.

Following their arrests, both Poer and Guice resigned from the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division made the arrests with the help of the K-9 Bureau.

An investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added.