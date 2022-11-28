JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.

On Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in North Jackson to investigate an isolated incident that occurred between two employees in a non-customer area of the store.

Once on scene, officers discovered one person had been shot. According to Jackson police, the victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Jackson police say the search for a suspect remains underway. Officials say no customers were involved, or harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information of the shooting is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.

No other information was immediately released.