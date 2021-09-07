2 dead following home invasion in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have died following a home invasion in Gadsden Friday night.

According to a statement released by the Gadsden Police Department Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an apparent home invasion in East Gadsden Friday night. During the incident, two people were shot and later died.

Neither the names of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. It has not been specified whether there have been any arrests in the case.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.