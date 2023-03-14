Priceville authorities are searching for one or more suspects after they said a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire. (Getty Images)

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly confessing to killing two people in Ragland and two other people in Birmingham Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12:01 a.m., deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Ivy Drive in Ragland, where Amber L. Manning, 37, was found shot to death in the driveway. Inside the home, deputies found Timothy R. Davidson, 62, who had also been shot. According to the SCCSO, Davidson died after being flown to UAB Hospital.

Daniel P. Watson, 28, was subsequently arrested and charged with capital murder and murder with a gun. He is also being detained for a double homicide that happened Monday night along 8th Avenue South in Birmingham. According to Truman Fitzgerald Birmingham Police Department, Watson allegedly confessed the murders to a police officer in Leeds at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The case is under investigation.