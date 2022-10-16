BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a man that had been shot lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald says investigators believe that the man was involved in a verbal interaction at a nearby food truck which escalated into a physical altercation, leading to shots being fired.

A second victim was found shortly after and pronounced dead at the scene as well.

While canvassing the area, officers were notified that another man, who had been shot, was lying inside of a van connected to the food truck that investigators think the altercation began at.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-7777.