IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead Friday in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Irondale.

According to the Irondale Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person down inside a home in the 300 block of Meadows Drive at around 9:15 a.m. Detectives took over the investigation after two people were found dead inside the residence.

The preliminary investigation suggests the case appears to be a murder-suicide between two people who were dating. Their names are being withheld until their families are notified.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation by the IPD.