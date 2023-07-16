ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a double homicide investigation after two men were shot and killed in Ensley Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1700 block of 48th Street Ensley on reports of a ShotSpotter alert at 11 p.m. The call was then updated to two people shot. Upon arrival, officers found two adult men suffering from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a residence. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported both men to UAB Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both men were at a residence when an unknown suspect fired shots at them. Officers believe at least one of the victims was targeted. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.