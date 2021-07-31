2 dead following reported domestic incident in Piedmont

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Piedmont Police are investigating what appears to be a domestic incident that left two people dead Saturday.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed a husband and wife were found dead at a residence, both from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Law Martin Road in Piedmont. There is no threat to the public. Bodies will be sent off for autopsies.

Victims’ names will not be released until family members are notified.

In a Facebook post, Piedmont Police stated that officers responded to a domestic incident in the 1200 bock of Law Martin Road. No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES