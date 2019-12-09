2 dead after northeast Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left two male victims dead.

Around 5:20 p.m., Birmingham police responded to a call of a shooting at Lawson Road and Tucker Avenue. Once officers arrived, they found two male victims lying in the road, police report.

WATCH: Heavy police presence at Lawson Road and Tucker Ave in NE JeffCo. More details to come.

At this time police have not released information on the two victims. And they report there are no suspects in custody.

Check back as more information becomes available.

