2 dead after double shooting in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff Mark Moon confirms a man and a woman were found dead Sunday near the Smoke Rise community in Blount County.

It appears to be domestic-related and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

