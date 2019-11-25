2 dead after double shooting in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff Mark Moon confirms a man and a woman were found dead Sunday near the Smoke Rise community in Blount County.
It appears to be domestic-related and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- 1 dead after Sunday traffic fatality, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
- Affidavit: second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case allegedly assisted in disposing evidence
- Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest WWII veteran receives a commemorative medal
- Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
- Jackpot! Lottery tickets on sale for 1st time in Mississippi