TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a domestic altercation, both inside and outside the apartment. Officers arrived and found both Devin Walker, 24, and Bernice Walker, 24, dead from gunshot wounds.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit found that the couple was married. According to officers, examination and witness statements show that the husband shot and killed his wife before killing himself.