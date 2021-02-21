2 critically injured in West Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Birmingham, police officers tell CBS 42.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to 1800 31st Street Southwest and the 6600 block of Court M. At each location, officers discovered a person who had been shot. Investigators believe the two individuals had fired at each other.

Both people were transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody as of Sunday afternoon.