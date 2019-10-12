Brothers, 9 and 3, found dead at Cullman County home; mother arrested

UPDATE 7 P.M. — The victims were two brothers, ages 9 and 3, according to the Cullman County Coroner. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The mother has been identified as the suspect and has been arrested, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. However, she remains at the hospital at this time.

___

BAILEYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two children were found dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Cullman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence on County Road 1718 near Baileyton.

After officers arrived at the home, deputies found two children that were dead, the sheriff’s office reports. There was a short search in the area and the suspect, who is related to the victims, was located, arrested and taken by AIR EVAC to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office reports there is no danger to the local community and they will provide more details in the coming days.